Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Zeman warns ČSSD about split, suggests scrapping Senate

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 October 2018

In a no-holds-barred interview with Czech Radio's Radiožurnál program, President Miloš Zeman warned his former party, the Social Democrats about an impending split after the debacle of the communal and Senate elections, as voices rose against current leader Jan Hamáček.

He also added that the Senate was an unnecessary institution in the Czech Republic because voters had little confidence in its abilities and it deserved to be scrapped. He suggested that Jaroslav Kubera from the ODS deserved to be Senate chair, given his experience and the fact that the ODS was the largest bloc in the Senate.