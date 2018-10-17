Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Electric scooters are the new pest in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 October 2018

iDNES.cz reports that Prague's residents are already fed up of the now ubiquitous electric scooters that are parked haphazardly across city streets.

The scooters, which belong to the California-based startup Lime, were introduced two weeks ago in a trial program that seeks to improve city mobility, and were the result of cooperation between Lime and city authorities.

However many residents are complaining about how the scooters are driven across the city with scant respect to traffic laws, and are quickly replacing the hated Segways.