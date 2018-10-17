Labour shortages beginning to trouble firms
Hospodarske noviny reports that the long-term shortage of skilled labour, due to the extremely low unemployment rate in the country is having a tangible effect on many firms. Most of these firms rely on cheap, part-time or seasonal labour and are unable to fill their rosters.
HN adds that wages are being raised across the board not because of a sustained campaign to do so, but to ensure employee retention, and this is often not enough of an incentive.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.