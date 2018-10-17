Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Labour shortages beginning to trouble firms

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 October 2018

Hospodarske noviny reports that the long-term shortage of skilled labour, due to the extremely low unemployment rate in the country is having a tangible effect on many firms. Most of these firms rely on cheap, part-time or seasonal labour and are unable to fill their rosters.

HN adds that wages are being raised across the board not because of a sustained campaign to do so, but to ensure employee retention, and this is often not enough of an incentive.