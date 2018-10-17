Zeman appoints Petříček as foreign minister
President Miloš Zeman finally appointed Tomas Petříček (ČSSD), Foreign Minister, at a ceremony held in Prague Castle on Tuesday. In his appointment speech, Zeman thanked Jan Hamáček, leader of the CSSD for agreeing to finally change his party's original nomination – MEP Miroslav Poche.
Zeman also thanked Prime Minister Andrej Babiš for suggesting that Poche belonged in the European Parliament and not at Czernin Palace. Petricek added that he intended to work on Czech relations with the EU and NATO, and with other international organisations to ensure the rule of law.
