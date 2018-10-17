Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Zimola's faction in ČSSD wants to reconstruct party and government

Jiří Zimola, vice chair of the Social Democrats announced that his platform within the party, Zachraňme ČSSD (Save the ČSSD) wanted a change of ministers in the government and to reconstruct the party, because the minsters were not fulfilling their potential.

Party leader Jan Hamáček responded that a change after 3 months in government was not possible. The wider party leadership will consider Zimola's suggestion at a meeting this weekend. Cracks in the ČSSD only seem to be deepening after its failure in the recent elections.