Zimola's faction in ČSSD wants to reconstruct party and government
Jiří Zimola, vice chair of the Social Democrats announced that his platform within the party, Zachraňme ČSSD (Save the ČSSD) wanted a change of ministers in the government and to reconstruct the party, because the minsters were not fulfilling their potential.
Party leader Jan Hamáček responded that a change after 3 months in government was not possible. The wider party leadership will consider Zimola's suggestion at a meeting this weekend. Cracks in the ČSSD only seem to be deepening after its failure in the recent elections.
