Friday, 19 October 2018

Czech army to use new L39 NG aircraft

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 October 2018

Czech Television reports that Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) announced that the Czech armed forces would begin ordering the new L 39 NG training aircraft from Aero Vodochody, for induction into the air force.

The aircraft, which was unveiled last week at the Future Forces Forum exposition, is primarily a subsonic training aircraft and is a successor to the much-lauded L 39 Albatross, that the army currently uses.

The indigenously built trainer has garnered a lot of interest, with orders coming in from across the world.