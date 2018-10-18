Friday, 19 October 2018

Czech Special Forces in Afghanistan slay perpetrator of August attack

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 October 2018

Lidove noviny reports that the Czech Special Forces in Afghanistan managed to slay one of the perpetrators of the August terror attack in Bagram, which killed three Czech soldiers on duty. The act of revenge took place only a few days after the Bagram attack.

LN, which based its report on three independent sources, says that the 601st Unit of the Special Forces from Prostejov, which has operated in Afghanistan before, was brought in to take care of the operation. More information about the operation is not available, given its extremely secretive nature.