iDNES.cz: CSSD might split, may not be a bad thing
iDNES.cz reports that the CSSD might be heading toward a split, and it may not be a bad thing in the absence of an authoritative leader. Commentator Petr Kolar writes that the party clearly has two factions that are increasingly at odds with each other.
One of these is a group of progressive, urban and savvy pro-European group that appeals to a younger generation of voters, and the other, which coalesces around President Milos Zeman, is a more conservative, rural, older and power-driven faction.
Given that the CSSD has lost its voters to the Pirates, ANO and other movements, it might make sense for the party to split, to allow each faction time to gather its own support, and for the left to return to national politics in a different form.
