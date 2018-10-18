Friday, 19 October 2018

T-Mobile gets fine from Czech Telecoms Office

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 October 2018

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) fined mobile operator T-Mobile half a million crowns for aggressive business practices and shaping contracts with customers that facilitated the excessive use of debt-collectors against them.

Martin Drtina, the spokesperson for the CTU on Wednesday, announced the fine. T-Mobile, which will pay the fine, is expected to challenge the CTU's ruling at the Supreme Court.