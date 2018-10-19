Friday, 19 October 2018

Drought causes losses of CZK 24 billion

Prague Daily Monitor |
iDNES.cz reports that estimated losses from the summer drought this year have topped CZK 24 billion. Experts believe that 2018 will be the driest year on record, outdoing 2015, which has been the driest so far. October 2018 so far has experienced 5 times lower rainfall than average. Prices of potatoes, beer and carp are expected to rise due to the drought.