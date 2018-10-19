Employers call for larger quotas for Ukrainian workers
Employers have called for quotas for foreign workers from Ukraine to be doubled next year, to combat low unemployment and fill thousands of jobs in the country currently vacant. Hospodarske Noviny reports that the Chamber of Commerce met Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and lobbied for the government to allow 40,000 Ukrainians workers into the country starting January 2019, to fill jobs in production and manufacturing industries.
