Poche resigns as political secretary at FM
MEP Miroslav Poche, who was a one-time CSSD nominee for the post of Foreign Minister, will finish his role as a political secretary at the ministry, at the end of this month.
President Milos Zeman refused to appoint Poche as minister, necessitating his appointment as political secretary till a solution was found.
Poche's one-time protégé Tomas Petricek was sworn-in as Foreign Minister on Tuesday and Petricek intends to keep Poche on as an external advisor for European affairs, but does not see a need for the political secretary post anymore.
