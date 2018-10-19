Friday, 19 October 2018

Poche resigns as political secretary at FM

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 October 2018

MEP Miroslav Poche, who was a one-time CSSD nominee for the post of Foreign Minister, will finish his role as a political secretary at the ministry, at the end of this month.

President Milos Zeman refused to appoint Poche as minister, necessitating his appointment as political secretary till a solution was found.

Poche's one-time protégé Tomas Petricek was sworn-in as Foreign Minister on Tuesday and Petricek intends to keep Poche on as an external advisor for European affairs, but does not see a need for the political secretary post anymore.