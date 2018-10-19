Friday, 19 October 2018

Schwarzenberg calls new foreign minister useless

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 October 2018

Former Foreign Minister and TOP 09 politician Karel Schwarzenberg told Czech Television's Interview 24 show that new Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek was a novice and would not be able to stand up to the Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, or to President Milos Zeman in Prague Castle.

Schwarzenberg used the example of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek's behaviour on his recent trip to Russia, which went against Czech foreign policy interests, illustrating Petricek's inability to set the agenda for the country, in his new role.