Wednesday, 24 October 2018

ČSSD leadership meeting affirms faith in Hamáček

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 October 2018

The Social Democrats' broader leadership meeting affirmed its faith in current party leader – Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček, who was challenged by many in the party and his own vice chair Martin Zimola, after the ČSSD's continuing debacle in recent elections.

Zimola who started his own reform platform within the party, wants the party to rethink its role in the minority government, but was unable to convince the leadership and Hamacek to make the change. Hamáček also has other critics including former leaders Milan Chovanec and Michal Hašek, and many expect the party to split in the near future.