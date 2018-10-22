Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Babiš: Government will not privatise ČD Cargo

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 October 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told television host Václav Moravec on his show on Czech Television, that the privatisation of the Cargo Division of Czech Railways was not on his government's agenda. Earlier this month, Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO), had suggested that the privatisation of ČD Cargo was a priority item for his ministry.

Babiš also told Moravec that President Miloš Zeman had promised to promote the head of the BIS domestic intelligence agency, Michal Koudelka to the rank of general. Koudelka's promotion has been in the works for a while, but Zeman has so far held-off on his stamp of approval.