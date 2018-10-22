Bumper year for Moravian wines in 2018
Winemakers expect 2018 to be amongst the best vintages for Moravian wines on record. iDNES.cz reports that winemakers expect this year's wines to have characteristics more seen in the south of Europe, making them comparable to the best Spanish and French wines.
An extraordinarily long, hot and dry summer has resulted in the year’s grape harvest having a high amount of sweetness and much lower acidity than what is normal, in the wine region of South Moravia. And, also unusually for the region, it will be the red wines that many will be talking about, given the impact of the warmer temperatures on the grapes.
