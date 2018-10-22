Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Only two cities have government a fortnight after communal elections

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 October 2018

Czech Television reports that a fortnight after the communal elections only two major cities in the country – Karlovy Vary and Olomouc, have had coalition agreements signed and government formation in place. Another five major cities including Brno, Ostrava and Plzeň have seen a conclusion of coalition talks with agreements expected shortly.

Talks continue in Prague between the Pirates, Praha sobě and the Spojené síly alliance, with the sticking point being the position of mayor, which all three parties are claiming.