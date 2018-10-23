Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Brno coalition agreement to be presented on Tuesday

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the coalition of parties that intends to form city government in Brno will present their joint agenda and coalition agreement to the public on Tuesday. The coalition which has 33 of the 55 seats, includes the ODS, KDU-CSL, CSSD and the Pirates will aim to sign the agreement next week. It will be led by Marketa Vankova of the ODS with deputy mayors from the other parties.