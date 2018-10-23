Pospíšil willing to sacrifice Prague mayor's seat
Jiří Pospíšil, TOP 09 leader in Prague and head of the Spojené síly alliance which is currently in talks with the Pirates and the Praha sobě movement to form city government in Prague, told Novinky.cz that he is willing to sacrifice his claim to the mayor's seat. Pospíšil explained that he was willing to do so to ensure that talks with the Pirates and Praha sobě did not break down, but he was confident of his claim to the seat.
