Zeman to honour tennis player Radek Štěpánek
President Miloš Zeman will present Czech tennis legend Radek Štěpánek with state honours on the 28th of October. Štěpánek won the Davis Cup twice for the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013, and won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games. Stepanek retired last year, and for a short while was coach to current World number 2, Novak Djokovic.
