Friday, 26 October 2018

Body of slain Czech soldier to return from Afghanistan

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 October 2018

The body of slain Czech soldier, Tomas Prochazka who was killed in an attack at the Shindand Air Base in Afghanistan on Monday, is to be returned to the Czech Republic today. Defence Minister, Lubomir Metnar (ANO) announced this on Tuesday, amongst increasing calls for the withdrawal of Czech troops from the country.

Former Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) was amongst the loudest voices calling for Czech forces to depart Afghanistan, following the killing of a fourth Czech soldier this year.