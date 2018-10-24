Body of slain Czech soldier to return from Afghanistan
The body of slain Czech soldier, Tomas Prochazka who was killed in an attack at the Shindand Air Base in Afghanistan on Monday, is to be returned to the Czech Republic today. Defence Minister, Lubomir Metnar (ANO) announced this on Tuesday, amongst increasing calls for the withdrawal of Czech troops from the country.
Former Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) was amongst the loudest voices calling for Czech forces to depart Afghanistan, following the killing of a fourth Czech soldier this year.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.