Friday, 26 October 2018

Invalidovna complex to open to the public this weekend

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 October 2018

The exquisite Baroque Invalidovna complex in Prague is set to open to the public this weekend, as part of the celebration of 100 years of Czechoslovak statehood. Novinky.cz reports that the complex, which was featured in the Milos Forman epic Amadeus, will be open all day on Sunday the 28th of October.

Special guided tours and video projections will be run by the National Heritage Institute (NPU) which took charge of the building earlier this year. The building, which was completed in 1737, saw extensive flood damage in 2002, and has since been largely out of use.