Zeman to meet Chinese President in Shanghai in November
President Milos Zeman will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai next month, Prague Castle announced on Tuesday.
Zeman will discuss the strengthening of economic and strategic ties with the Chinese, and will be accompanied by newly appointed Foreign Minister, Tomas Petricek, Industries Minister, Marta Novakova and Agriculture Minister, Miroslav Toman. A sixty-strong business delegation from the Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic will also accompany the President.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.