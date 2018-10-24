Friday, 26 October 2018

Zeman to meet Chinese President in Shanghai in November

Prague Daily Monitor |
President Milos Zeman will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai next month, Prague Castle announced on Tuesday.
Zeman will discuss the strengthening of economic and strategic ties with the Chinese, and will be accompanied by newly appointed Foreign Minister, Tomas Petricek, Industries Minister, Marta Novakova and Agriculture Minister, Miroslav Toman. A sixty-strong business delegation from the Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic will also accompany the President.