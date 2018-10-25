Chamber passes next year's budget with CZK 40 billion deficit
The Chamber of Deputies passed next year's budget on Wednesday in its first reading. The budget was approved, and 101 MPs voted in favour of it with 83 MPs against. The minority government comprised of ANO and CSSD was once again helped by the Communists (KSCM) to pass next year's budget. The budget for 2019 has a planned CZK 40 billion deficit, and the money will be spent on activities for greater social inclusion and energy infrastructure.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.