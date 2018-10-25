Friday, 26 October 2018

Chamber passes next year's budget with CZK 40 billion deficit

The Chamber of Deputies passed next year's budget on Wednesday in its first reading. The budget was approved, and 101 MPs voted in favour of it with 83 MPs against. The minority government comprised of ANO and CSSD was once again helped by the Communists (KSCM) to pass next year's budget. The budget for 2019 has a planned CZK 40 billion deficit, and the money will be spent on activities for greater social inclusion and energy infrastructure.