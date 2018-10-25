Czechs withdraw diplomat from embassy in Riyadh over Khashoggi killing
The Foreign Ministry withdrew a Czech diplomat from the embassy in Riyadh in response to the botched killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul earlier this month. Minister Tomáš Petříček announced to reporters that other sanctions would be coordinated at the European level, and that he had summoned the Saudi ambassador to inform him of his decision.
