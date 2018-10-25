Friday, 26 October 2018

Tvrdík is new chair of Lobkowicz brewery board of directors

Prague Daily Monitor |
Former Defence Minister and Prague Castle confidante, Jaroslav Tvrdík was appointed head of the board of directors of the Lobkowicz Brewery which is owned by CEFC, the controversial Chinese firm. Tvrdík is also the head of the Slavia Prague football team and is involved in several other CEFC firms. Former EU Commissioner Stefan Fule became a member of the supervisory board at Lobkowicz, and is also involved with CEFC Europe.