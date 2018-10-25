Tvrdík is new chair of Lobkowicz brewery board of directors
Former Defence Minister and Prague Castle confidante, Jaroslav Tvrdík was appointed head of the board of directors of the Lobkowicz Brewery which is owned by CEFC, the controversial Chinese firm. Tvrdík is also the head of the Slavia Prague football team and is involved in several other CEFC firms. Former EU Commissioner Stefan Fule became a member of the supervisory board at Lobkowicz, and is also involved with CEFC Europe.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.