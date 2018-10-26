Czechoslovak Centenary celebrations this weekend
Dozens of events will take place across Prague and in large cities across the country, as the Czech Republic celebrates 100 years since it first came into existence, as Czechoslovakia. Events are free and open to the public, with many traffic and transportation diversions being planned in Prague for the weekend.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.