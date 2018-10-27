Saturday, 27 October 2018

Most Czechs don't want daylight savings time

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 October 2018

iDNES.cz reports that most Czechs surveyed do not want daylight savings time, and would prefer not to switch between Winter and Summer time. Over two-thirds of Czechs, according to research agency STEM/MARK, would support the EU's attempt to stop time changes after next year.

Most Czechs would also prefer that all the EU countries in the same time zone, have the same time. This is unlike the EU's proposal, which would allow countries to choose whether to stay in Winter or Summer time permanently.