Parliament writes to Zeman about invitation snub for MPs
Radek Vondráček (ANO), Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies wrote to Prague Castle to complain about President Miloš Zeman's selective guestlist for this weekend's Czechoslovak centenary celebrations. Many MPs did not receive invitations to state events scheduled for Sunday the 28th. Among those not invited include, Petr Gadzík leader of the STAN group, Miroslav Kalousek leader of TOP 09, and his party member, Dominik Feri, the youngest MP in the house. Vondráček suggested all MP's should have been invited.
