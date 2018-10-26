Pirate Zdeněk Hřib to be Prague mayor
Zdeněk Hřib, Prague leader of the Pirate Party will be the new mayor of Prague. His coalition partners, Jan Čižinský of Praha sobě and Jiří Pospíšil of Spojené síly will remain members of city hall but will return to their other jobs - Čižinský as mayor of Prague 7, and Pospíšil to the European Parliament.
The deputy mayoral positions will also be given to the Pirates' partners, with Adam Scheinherr and Pavel Vyhnánek from Praha sobě and Petr Hlaváček and Petr Hlubuček from Spojené síly being appointed. The ODS, despite winning the communal elections, will sit in opposition with ANO, which led the previous government.
