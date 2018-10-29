Monday, 29 October 2018

ČNB expected to raise interest rates this week

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 October 2018

Many analysts expect the Czech National Bank to raise the interest rate this week at its next meeting on Thursday. The expected interest rate rise is seen as a response to the weak Czech crown, consistent economic growth at around 3.4% and the low unemployment levels in the country. The CNB is expected to announce a rate hike of 25 basis points, taking the effective rate to 1.75%.