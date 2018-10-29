ČNB expected to raise interest rates this week
Many analysts expect the Czech National Bank to raise the interest rate this week at its next meeting on Thursday. The expected interest rate rise is seen as a response to the weak Czech crown, consistent economic growth at around 3.4% and the low unemployment levels in the country. The CNB is expected to announce a rate hike of 25 basis points, taking the effective rate to 1.75%.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.