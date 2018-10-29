Monday, 29 October 2018

Czechoslovak centenary celebrations dazzle Czechia and Slovakia

The weekend saw extensive celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the first Czechoslovak state all over the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In Prague, the highlights included the re-opening of National Museum on Wenceslas Square with a video mapping projection on Saturday evening, a Military Parade on Evropska Avenue on Sunday afternoon, various official celebrations and ceremonies at Prague Castle on Sunday evening and a special fireworks display from the top of Letna Hill at 1918 hours on Sunday, in reference to the year the country was founded.