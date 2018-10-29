Monday, 29 October 2018

US Defence Secretary James Mattis in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 October 2018

James Mattis, Secretary of Defence of the United States was in Prague for the Czechoslovak centenary celebrations over the weekend. He met with the Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and offered his regrets and condolences over the deaths of four Czech soldiers in Afghanistan this year.

Mattis added that 2018 was also a celebration of one hundred years of Czech – American relations, and that the Czechs had fulfilled their international commitments to the United States and the world.