Zeman does not promote Koudelka to general again
President Milos Zeman, once again did not promote Michal Koudelka who is the head of the domestic intelligence service (BIS) to the rank of general, at a ceremony at Prague Castle on Sunday.
While Koudelka was dissed, Zeman promoted others including Police President, Tomas Tuhy. Koudelka who was passed over at a similar ceremony in May, allegedly due to the Novichok scandal, was expecting to be promoted on Sunday.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on record to the media earlier this month, and suggested that Zeman had promised him that it would happen.
