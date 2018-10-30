ČSSD MP Chvojka wants to get rid of criminal defamation
Social Democrat MP Jan Chvojka who leads the party's caucus in the Chamber of Deputies wants to reform the law related to criminal defamation and get rid of it all together.
Czechia already has defamation covered under civil law, and is one of the few countries in Europe where libel is also a subject of criminal law.
Chvojka told Novinky.cz that it would protect both the media and politicians, and stop the misuse of the current law. Other parties including the Pirates are in favour of a similar idea.
