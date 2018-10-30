Tuesday, 30 October 2018

Battle for gay marriage rights begins in parliament

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 October 2018

MPs will debate in the coming days whether to extend the definition of marriage by law to include marriage between two men and two women. The battle lines in parliament are unclear, as different opinions exist across party lines, with the Pirate Party being the only party unanimously supporting the change. It is highly probable that other parties will let MPs vote as they think fit, and not issue a general whip.