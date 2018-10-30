Tuesday, 30 October 2018

Police President Tomáš Tuhý to be new Ambassador to Slovakia

Prague Daily Monitor |
Police President, Tomas Tuhy who was recently promoted to the rank of General will be the new Czech Ambassador to Slovakia. He will finish his term in the police shortly and will take up the Ambassador's position in Bratislava immediately after. It has been lying vacant since the former First Lady, Livia Klausova finished her term in April.