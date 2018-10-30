Zeman criticised for State Honours list
Czech Television reports that many parties are criticising President Milos Zeman for some of his choices of people he honoured with medals over the weekend.
These include controversial donors to his SPOZ political party and his Presidential re-election campaign, including Slovak businessman Pavol Krupa and defence contractor Jaroslav Strnad from the Czechoslovak group.
Other controversial recipients include Alena Vitáskova, who was sentenced to prison for illegal activity in her role as the former head of the national energy regulator.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.