Tuesday, 30 October 2018

Zeman criticised for State Honours list

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 October 2018

Czech Television reports that many parties are criticising President Milos Zeman for some of his choices of people he honoured with medals over the weekend.

These include controversial donors to his SPOZ political party and his Presidential re-election campaign, including Slovak businessman Pavol Krupa and defence contractor Jaroslav Strnad from the Czechoslovak group.

Other controversial recipients include Alena Vitáskova, who was sentenced to prison for illegal activity in her role as the former head of the national energy regulator.