Wednesday, 31 October 2018

KDU-ČSL wants Hampl to be head of the Senate

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Christian Democrats, who currently have 15 senators in the upper house of parliament, want their candidate Vaclav Hampl to be the head of the Senate. Hampl, who is the former Rector of Charles University in Prague, does not have the support of the ODS or STAN, which are currently the biggest parties in the Senate with 18 senators each. Tradition dictates that that the largest party gets to nominate the chair, but it may not be the case this time.