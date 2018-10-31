Only 12% of Czechs would accept a Muslim family member
Only 12% of Czechs surveyed would accept a family member who was Muslim, according to a poll conducted in June by the Pew Research Center. This is the lowest figure in Europe, and only Armenia had a lower acceptance rate amongst all the countries surveyed.
The corresponding figure for a Jewish family member was 51% in the Czech Republic. The highest rates of acceptance for both religions were in the Netherlands and Scandinavia, with Eastern Europe generally being much less accepting than Western Europe.
