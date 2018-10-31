Wednesday, 31 October 2018

Property prices in big cities have reached their ceiling

Prague Daily Monitor |
Novinky.cz reports that the price of properties, particularly new apartment buildings in large metropolises across the country seem to be slowly stagnating. This has come at the end of a six-year period of intense growth.

Along with the price stagnation, properties are no longer selling with the same intensity, as mortgage-lending rules tighten and interest rates rise. In Prague, the third quarter of 2018, saw the least amount of new apartments sold since 2012.