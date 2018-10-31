Property prices in big cities have reached their ceiling
Novinky.cz reports that the price of properties, particularly new apartment buildings in large metropolises across the country seem to be slowly stagnating. This has come at the end of a six-year period of intense growth.
Along with the price stagnation, properties are no longer selling with the same intensity, as mortgage-lending rules tighten and interest rates rise. In Prague, the third quarter of 2018, saw the least amount of new apartments sold since 2012.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.