Czech Republic would keep winter time
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš added to the debate on the scrapping of Daylight Savings Time within the European Union on Wednesday, and suggested that the Czechs would chose staying in winter time permanently. According to Lidovky.cz, Babiš confirmed that if the EU were to actually suggest that the clocks not be reset in 2019, permanent winter time would be his government's choice because it was closer to the natural circadian rhythm and therefore the healthier alternative.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.