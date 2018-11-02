Friday, 2 November 2018

Czech Republic would keep winter time

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš added to the debate on the scrapping of Daylight Savings Time within the European Union on Wednesday, and suggested that the Czechs would chose staying in winter time permanently. According to Lidovky.cz, Babiš confirmed that if the EU were to actually suggest that the clocks not be reset in 2019, permanent winter time would be his government's choice because it was closer to the natural circadian rhythm and therefore the healthier alternative.