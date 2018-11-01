Czechia amongst worst places in the world for construction permits
Novinky.cz reports based on the World Bank's latest analysis, that the Czech Republic ranks 156th in the world, in terms of the ease of acquiring construction permits for new buildings. Last year Czechia ranked 127th and was ranked as high as 76th in 2010, highlighting an alarming declining trend. In terms of the ease of doing business, Czechia ranks 35th in the world, just behind Poland and Portugal, and ranks 45th in terms of tax-friendliness.
