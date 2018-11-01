Friday, 2 November 2018

House passes bill on paid sick leave for entire duration

1 November 2018

The Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment to the Labour Code on Thursday, guaranteeing employees compensation for the entire duration of sick leave. Previously, employees were only eligible for compensation after the first three days, and received nothing before that.

The Confederation of Industry estimates that the changes, which come into effect from next year, will cost employers CZK 8 billion annually. The amendment now needs Senate support, before the President puts his final seal of approval onto it.