Parliament refuses to waive Ondráček's immunity
The Chamber of Deputies on Thursday voted against lifting Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček's immunity, as requested by the police, to pursue a criminal case of defamation against him. The police were acting on a complaint by former Presidential candidate Michal Horáček against Ondráček. Horacek filed the case in response to Ondráček's claims during the Presidential campaign, that Horáček was a collaborator of the Communist secret police (STB).
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.