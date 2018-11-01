Friday, 2 November 2018

Parliament refuses to waive Ondráček's immunity

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 November 2018

The Chamber of Deputies on Thursday voted against lifting Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček's immunity, as requested by the police, to pursue a criminal case of defamation against him. The police were acting on a complaint by former Presidential candidate Michal Horáček against Ondráček. Horacek filed the case in response to Ondráček's claims during the Presidential campaign, that Horáček was a collaborator of the Communist secret police (STB).