Saturday, 3 November 2018

Babiš says Czechia needs NATO and will not withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš addressed a security conference in Prague on Thursday and said that the Czech Republic and Central Europe need NATO. According to Czech Television, he added that he would not withdraw Czech troops from Afghanistan, and that the biggest threat to the Czech Republic was not Russia, but the threat posed by terrorism and religious extremists.