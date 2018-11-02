Billionaire Křetínský denies rumours that he will buy AC Milan
Daniel Kretinsky, the billionaire owner of the EPH group, denied rumours that he intended to buy the world-famous AC Milan football team, which is based in Milan, Italy. Kretinsky, who already owns Sparta Prague, was rumoured to have been contemplating a bid according to Hospodarske Noviny. This comes hot on the heels of rumours that Petr Kellner, the richest Czech alive, was thinking of buying English football club Chelsea from struggling Russian oligarch Roman Abrhamovic.
