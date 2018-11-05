Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Parental allowance to increase to CZK 300,000

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 November 2018

Czech Television reports that the total allowance parents will receive from the state for the birth of a child will rise by CZK 80,000 as of January 2020. Currently parents receive CZK 220,000 but will see that figure go up to CZK 300,000, according to the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Jana Malacova (CSSD), and the Finance Minister, Alena Schillerova (ANO). The increase is supported across the board, by all the parties in parliament, and should be voted into law early next year.