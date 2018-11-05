Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Pirates, ODS grow stronger as ANO and CSSD lose support

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 November 2018

The latest Kantar CZ poll for Czech Television, which looks at support for political parties should parliamentary elections be held today, saw support for the Pirates and ODS rise to 16% and 14% respectively.

The governing parties ANO and CSSD lost support, with ANO falling to 27% and CSSD to 5.5%, barely above the 5% threshold needed to make it into parliament. Tomio Okamura’s right-wing SPD was the other loser, down to 7.5% from the over 10% support it enjoyed a year ago.