Pirates, ODS grow stronger as ANO and CSSD lose support
The latest Kantar CZ poll for Czech Television, which looks at support for political parties should parliamentary elections be held today, saw support for the Pirates and ODS rise to 16% and 14% respectively.
The governing parties ANO and CSSD lost support, with ANO falling to 27% and CSSD to 5.5%, barely above the 5% threshold needed to make it into parliament. Tomio Okamura’s right-wing SPD was the other loser, down to 7.5% from the over 10% support it enjoyed a year ago.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
