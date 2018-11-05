Tuesday, 6 November 2018

President Zeman begins China visit

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 November 2018

President Milos Zeman began his fourth visit to China on Sunday in Shanghai. Zeman is being accompanied by a large delegation of Czech ministers, including Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, government officials and businesspeople.

Zeman will be a guest at the annual China International Import Expo (CIIE), the biggest trade fair of its kind in the country. It is expected that Zeman will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for detailed talks and to discuss China’s Belt and Road agenda.