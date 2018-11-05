President Zeman begins China visit
President Milos Zeman began his fourth visit to China on Sunday in Shanghai. Zeman is being accompanied by a large delegation of Czech ministers, including Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, government officials and businesspeople.
Zeman will be a guest at the annual China International Import Expo (CIIE), the biggest trade fair of its kind in the country. It is expected that Zeman will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for detailed talks and to discuss China’s Belt and Road agenda.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
